Manyeyo Foundation, Unlimited Cancer Care organises breast cancer screening at Ada 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Akplabanya-Ada, July 26, GNA - The Manyeyo Foundation and Unlimited Cancer Care International, both NGOs, have joined forces to bring critical health screenings to the people of Akplabanya in the Ada West District, with a focus on breast cancer screening.

The project dubbed “My Breast, My Life” has been launched to raise awareness, educate, and provide essential screening services to women in need.

Breast cancer remains a significant health challenge in Ghana, particularly in underserved communities; hence the collaboration to combat its growing concern by empowering women and promoting screening for early detection.

The event saw the screening of over 200 women for breast cancer and over 100 men receiving general health checks, including weight, sugar, malaria, and blood pressure.

Madam Aggie Vert Jackson, the Chief Executive Officer of Unlimited Cancer Care International, said they aimed to provide access to vital screening services, hence the ‘My Breast, My Life’ project hoped to reduce the rising incidence of breast cancer in the Ashanti, Upper East, and Greater Accra regions.

Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I, the Founder of Manyeyo Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were committed to making a difference in the lives of women in Ghana.

She said early detection was key to surviving breast cancer, and therefore they were proud to be part of such an initiative to save the lives of women.

The community members expressed gratitude for the opportunity to receive critical health screening and appealed to the organisers to consider hosting frequent exercises as a preventive measure against using prayer camps instead of going for medical checks.

Madam Felicia, a beneficiary of the free service, said she never thought she could access a breast cancer screening, saying they often utilised the services of prayer centres for health problems thinking their ailments were caused by spiritual forces.

However, after receiving much education they were now fully enlightened on self-check of the breast frequently to know when there was a change in it.

