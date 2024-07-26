“See Us Give” conference to foster philanthropy, volunteerism 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 26, GNA – Church leaders, social entrepreneurs, and leaders of profit organisations will converge in Accra for the annual ‘See Us Give’ Conference on 3rd August 2024.

The conference, an initiative of the CS-Give App powered by Corporate Synergy, is dedicated to fostering a spirit of benevolence, philanthropy, and volunteerism in Ghana.

A statement issued by the organisers, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event would be held on the theme: “The Power of Giving: Inspiring a Culture of Generosity.”

The objective of the conference is to provide attendees with insights into effective fundraising techniques, leveraging community support, and creating sustainable financial strategies for their projects, with a special focus on digital giving and digital fundraising.

It said sub-themes of the Conference include the benefits of giving for individuals and communities; philanthropy and charitable giving; volunteering and community service; and innovative approaches to giving and social impact.

The statement said the keynote address would be delivered by Dr Oheneyere Gifty Anti, a renowned media personality and philanthropist.

It said the conference would also feature panel discussions with industry leaders including Benjamin Osei, Co-Founder of the CS-Give App; Mrs Sandra Amponsah Ayivor – Head of Accreditation Maintenance (QMSD) at Food and Drugs Authority; Bishop Prince Asare Boateng, General Overseer, Blessed Pillars Prayer Ministry; and Mr Peter Bismark Kwofie, Executive Director and Fundraising Expert, Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation.



