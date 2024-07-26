GAEC launches 60th Anniversary celebrations, development Fund for research and development 

Accra, July 26, GNA – The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), has since its establishment six decades ago, contributed immensely towards Ghana’s socio-economic advancement, through the peaceful application of nuclear technology in education, health, research, agriculture and industry for national development.

The Commission has also been at the vanguard of several groundbreaking national and international development activities and programmes aimed at improving the well-being of societies and their environment.

To commemorate these decades of remarkable milestones, the Commission has officially launched its 60th Anniversary celebrations on the theme: “60 Years of Impacting Society through Nuclear Science and Technology – Expanding our Frontiers,” unveiled a logo for the occasion and launched the GAEC Development Fund (GDF) to mobilise financial support for its research and development efforts.

The launch would kick-start a set of events over the next few months on the home stretch, including a public engagement on “Ensuring Radiation Protection for Workers, the Public and Environment: The Role of Radiation Institute,” a media launch of awareness campaigns on malaria, prostate and breast cancers programmes respectively with free screening, and a World Food Day public lecture on the Commission’s contribution towards food safety in Ghana.

GAEC would also hold Radon Awareness and Nuclear Power Programme Days respectively for increased public education, an Open Day, and fun games to climax the year-long celebrations.

Mrs Ophelia Mensah Hayford, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), in her keynote address, praised GAEC for its strong impact on national development over the past decades.

She said the remarkable achievements of the Commission over the years bore testimony to the vision of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s First President, that harnessing the power of nuclear science and technology would be of immense benefit to the nation and beyond.

The Commission, which was established by an Act of Parliament Act 204 (1963) and its foundation stone laid in 1964 by Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah, with a handful of visionary pioneers embarked on the journey leading Ghana to its present station of becoming a leader in nuclear science and technology in Africa, with great respect on the global stage, she said.

Mrs Hayford said the celebration was not only to recount the remarkable achievements of GAEC but to also reflect on the impact that the Commission had made on society and look forward to expanding its frontiers in nuclear science and technology.

She admitted that although GAEC’s story had been one of resilience, innovation and dedication, despite being characterised by some “highs and lows,” it had remained resourceful, optimistic and forward-looking, with the vision of becoming the leading organisation contributing to sustainable national prosperity through the effective utilisation of nuclear, biotechnology and other related technologies.

GAEC had over the years made remarkable contributions from enhancing food and agriculture, health and safety, energy and power, the extractive industry, environment and water resources management, and space science technology, to education and training.

She acknowledged the various breakthroughs in the development of improved planting materials such as cassava, yam, plantain and tomatoes, and impart knowledge of climate-smart farming practices to farmers and communities across Ghana.

Mrs Hayford further acknowledged GAEC’s contributions leading to the establishment of the first Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and subsequently, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, leading to improved diagnosis of cancer and related diseases to save countless lives.

In the energy sector, it led and contributed to the development of Ghana’s nuclear power infrastructure using the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Milestone Approaches and drawing a Programme Comprehensive Report for the President in 2020.

She said this informed his communication decision to the IAEA and the global community of Ghana’s intention to pursue its nuclear power programme for peaceful purposes in 2022.

“In the coming month, the government will name the strategic partner(s) for the country’s nuclear power project,” which would support Ghana’s industrialisation agenda, ensuring energy security by providing an alternative baseload which was stable, reliable, affordable, and clean, she said.

This would help the country to meet its international obligation under the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Again, the Commission’s annual reports to the Ministry and the various engagements recounted by the media bore testimony to the fact that GAEC had pushed boundaries, embraced change, continuously strived for excellence, and touched many sectors of the socio-economic reality.

She commended the dedicated staff of the Commission for their unparalleled creativity and expertise, turning challenges into opportunities and dreams into reality and encouraged them to continue to work harmoniously, while investing in human resources as a key driver of success.

She entreated the Commission to keep innovation as the core of its activities, exploring new horizons, leveraging emerging technologies, and forging new partnerships, while maintaining its social responsibility.

Mrs Hayford pledged the government’s sustained commitment to increase its support to GAEC to expand the frontiers of nuclear science and technology in Ghana.

Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare, the Director-General of GAEC, launched the GAEC Development Fund, calling for generous contributions from all stakeholders including the Government of Ghana, foreign and local development partners, private sector institutions, industries, individuals, and staff of the Commission.

He urged all the institutes under GAEC to actively engage various audiences over the period to tell the world in a compelling way the beneficial stories of GAEC’s contributions and impact on society.

