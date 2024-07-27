Many important projects in the north were executed by Mahama’s Government — Ayariga

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, July 27, GNA – Mr Mahama Ayariga, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bawku Central has listed several projects undertaken in the northern part of the country by the then John Mahama Government.

This he said were enough reason to vote for him as President in this year’s elections.

Mr Ayariga, speaking during the National Campaign launch of the NDC in Tamale on Saturday, told the people that, “do not be deceived that John Mahama did not do anything for the north and so the north should not vote for him.”

He mentioned the roads from Bimbilla to Gushegu, Walewale to Gambaga, the phase two of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Tamale International Airport, nursing training colleges amongst many others as some of the projects undertaken by the John Mahama Government in the north.

The NDC is Tamale for the launch of the Party’s campaign for the 2024 elections.

All the Party structures, members, supporters, sympathisers, the rank and file of the Party, are in Tamale for the launch.

