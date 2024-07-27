Let’s maintain our age-old neighbourhood ties—Nandom Naa

Accra, July 27, GNA – Nandom Naa Professor Edmund Delle has appealed to Dagaabas and Sisallas in the Nandom and Lambussie enclave to maintain the peace and tranquillity created by their forbearers so many decades ago.

“Do not allow petty skirmishes to disrupt our age-old ties especially during the farming season when we need to cooperate, farm and fight hunger and poverty that have been our perpetual enemies.”

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, Professor Naa Delle was addressing chiefs and elders of the area, when a committee charged with the responsibility to proffer solutions to a conflict between the two parties presented their report to him.

The statement said skirmishes which recorded some deaths because of some land and allegiance issues had for sometime created tension and suspension and therefore the settlement would serve as an impetus for the restoration of peace and unity in the area.

He said :My daughters are married to your men. We may end up killing our own children.

“In my palace, I am surrounded by Moshies and other Muslim indigenes. All Nandom people living in Sissala must respect their culture and traditions and pay homage to them.

“I have sounded a strong warning to the entire youth in Nandom not to dare to make any move to counter.

He said he had also spoken to some influential personalities in the area.

“Lambusie Kuoro, you are married to my sister. We are in-laws. We should live in peace and harmony. We should bury all differences right this very moment.

“The farming season is here. Allow the Nandomites living in Lambusie to farm. Let’s resolve the differences right this very moment. What will you tell our ancestors when we die and meet them? I am unable to face them. We need to settle this now. No indigene must be made to suffer because of this rift. I am grateful for your audience at this short notice. I thank you all”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

