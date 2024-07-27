Despite our challenges, we’ve implemented many transformative initiatives — Bawumia declares

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 27, GNA – The Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has underscored the significant impact of the government’s initiatives on the citizens despite facing many challenges over the past seven years.

He stated that the Government had implemented key projects and reforms that had brought lasting benefits to Ghanaians, and generations yet unborn.

Dr Bawumia made these remarks during an engagement with chiefs, opinion leaders and key stakeholders in the Yagaba Kubori in the Builsa North and South constituencies.

“Despite a myriad of challenges, this government has introduced and continues to implement many initiatives that have far-reaching impacts, even for generations unborn,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

Dr Bawumia cited the issuance of the National ID Card and Mobile Money Interoperability as transformative measures that had enabled Ghanaians to access financial and government services.

He also mentioned the Free Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes as crucial in preparing Ghana’s youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“From the issuance of a National ID Card, through Mobile Money Interoperability, which has enabled access to financial and government services, to Free SHS and TVET preparing Ghana’s youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, I have ably played an active role in fundamentally reforming the Ghanaian society,” the NPP Flagbearer stated.

Dr Bawumia received commendations from the chiefs and people for the various projects and interventions over the past seven years.

The Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area, lauded the government’s efforts in improving the lives of Ghanaians.

GNA

