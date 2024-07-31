Majority Leader disagrees with Speaker’s decision to unilaterally adjourn Parliament  

By Iddi Yire/Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 31, GNA – Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, says he disagrees with the unilateral decision of Speaker Alban Bagbin to adjourn the House sine die.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Corps moments after the adjournment of the House by the Speaker on Tuesday, July 30, Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed the Majority Caucus’ disappointment at the turn of events by the Speaker.

“Well, we all know that in this Chamber of Parliament, we proceed on matters, reach consensus and take decisions. I do not think that the issue about adjournment and the reopening of Parliament is purely administrative,” he stated.

He added: “It is always as a result of a decision of both sides of the House, in consultation with Mr Speaker. And it is upon when we’ve agreed on such a date that, by an administrative legal process will trigger the necessary procedure to recall, to reopen, and all.”

The Majority Leader said he heard a few days ago about this adjournment sine die; adding: “And I must say in all sincerity that I engaged those that I have to engage and I was getting certain understanding that we could reach some consensus considering the number of business that we had as a House.”

“Of course I can also understand the constraints of Mr Speaker, given the fact that the First Deputy Speaker is out of the jurisdiction, the Second Deputy Speaker is also out of the jurisdiction; however, our rules permit or allow us to have a member presiding.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin said he still held the view that Mr Speaker could have travelled to the United States for the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) programme but should have also prioritised Government Business in the House.

He said that the ECOWAS Parliament was having a delocalized meeting in Ghana, in his constituency, but immediately after they opened the session, he rushed to Accra without any delay, to join his colleagues in Parliament.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said he was in the chamber of Parliament, and he called for motion 23, which had to do with the $250 million facility from the World Bank.

He said after this, he signalled his colleague, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson to meet with him to discuss the Supreme Court nominees.

“It was when my good self and my Deputy, Mrs Patricia Appiagyei, the Minority Leader and some Committee Members were holding a discussion on the issue of the Supreme Court Nominees on the Sixth Floor in the office of the Deputy Majority Chief Whip when monitoring proceedings on the television, we sadly realised Mr Speaker was adjourning the Houe sine die,” he said.

“Surprisingly, he did not give his closing remarks, neither did he allow leaders to make remarks, which has become the practice of Parliament.”

“And these are worrying, very worrying,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said, adding, “That notwithstanding, Mr Speaker is the father of Parliament, he presides, we don’t want to go into any banter with him. We will not act in a manner disrespectful of the Chair, except to say that we vehemently disagree with the unilateral decision to adjourn the house sine die.”

Touching on their next step, the Majority Leader said they would engage the Caucus with the sole aim of getting the necessary consent of the members to procure their signatories to recall the House in accordance with law.

“So, expect to see a recall of request from us,” he said.

This is a democracy, and we must use its tools to achieve a means. We will not get into any disrespectful acts. We will respect the Chair and also invoke our rights under the law so that Government Business can be prosecuted in the House.”

GNA

