Federation of Surveyors embark on legacy project 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, July 31, GNA – The International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) is putting up a legacy project at the Services Primary and Junior High School at Burma Camp, to educate young people about geography and the importance of surveying.

It would also sustain the interest of the younger generation in their environment and surveying, teach them about latitude and longitude and basic principles of positioning.

The project, dubbed: “The Globe of Tomorrow,” which is on the theme: “Unity Globally: Mapping Tomorrow’s Mind” seeks to install a globe statue at the school to commemorate the successful hosting of FIG Working Week 2024.

Mr Stephen Djaba, the conference Director, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Wednesday.

He said the project partnered by the FIG Presidency, Diversity and Inclusive Task Force and the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Task Force was being sponsored by the Stephen Djaba Foundation.

Mr Djaba said the project would also represent global interconnectedness and encourage the youth to explore mapping, cultures and the significance of comprehending and preserving “our planet and people.”

“The project would also integrate educational components, using local artistry and sustainable materials to ensure its enduring value as a learning resource centre,” he said.

Mr Djaba said the project was also to celebrate the Federation’s Congress for the year 2024 and its vision of Sustainable Development Goals, unity and education.

Dr Diana Awosika Dumashie, the President of the Federation, said the project would symbolise the federation’s devotion to education, sustainability and worldwide harmony.

“It will motivate future generations, and this tradition will persist in future conferences,” she said.

Dr Dumashie described the conference as successful and expressed the hope that FIG Working Week 2025, which will be held in Brisbane, Australia would also be successful.

