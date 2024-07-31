Ketasco wins 59th annual Volta Southern Zone Sports Festival  

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), July 31, GNA-The Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) has been adjudged overall winners in the 59th annual Southern Zone inter-school and Colleges Sports Festival after amassing eight medals.

Out of nine Senior High Schools that battled it out during the five-day affair, Ketasco came first after winning five gold medals, two silvers, and a bronze.

Mr Simon Feyu, the Southern Zone Sports Committee Secretary, revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the event’s climax ceremony held at Anloga.

Mr. Innocent Augustt, the Headmaster of Ketasco, expressed his excitement about the successes on the field of play.

He commended his athletes and others who placed the school on top of others.

“I am not surprised we came first, all was because of the hard work that went into our preparations. I am grateful to the sports department and the coaches for their great work. The dominance of Dzolali would last for a very long time so long as I remain the headmaster of the school,” he said.

Mr. Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive, praised the students for the display of good sportsmanship over the period.

He charged the selected athletes to exhibit determination and hard work to enable them to defend the Southern Zone in the upcoming Inter-Zonals competition to be held soon.

Zion College came second after winning five golds, a silver, and three bronzes with Anlo Senior High School (Anseco) coming third with a gold, 3 silvers, and four bronzes.

Keta Business College, Anlo-Awaomefia Senior High School, Anyako (Anyasco), Anlo Afiadenyigba Senior High, (Afiasec), Abor Senigh High, (Aborsco), Tsiame Senior High (Tsiamesco), and Volta Senior High, Agbledomi (Voltasco) came fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

Ketasco’s victory this year was in defense of their 57th and 58th sports festival titles in 2022 and 2023 consecutively.

The closing ceremony was attended by the two Education Directors for the Southern belt namely, Mr Gerhard Avudzivi, and Mr Dzanado Dominic, headteachers, staff, community leaders, athletes, and students from the competing schools.

