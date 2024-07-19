Mahama 2024 Campaign displeased with IEA over proposed debate  

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 19, GNA-The Mahama 2024 Campaign has condemned the recent announcement by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Ghana regarding a Presidential debate for the 2024 elections.

A statement issued by Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the Spokesperson of former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), copied to the Ghana News Agency said it was completely unacceptable that the IEA would make such an announcement without engaging or informing the NDC, one of the major political parties in Ghana.

It said the Constitution of Ghana did not grant the IEA any authority to organise elections-related activities.

“The fact that the IEA has not shown the decency or respect to at least, inform the NDC of its plans raises serious questions about its motives,” it said.

“The IEA is clearly acting as a front for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and seeks to manipulate the electoral process in favour of the ruling Party.”

The statement said it was important to remind the IEA and the Ghanaian public that the NDC, led by its Presidential Candidate, former President Mahama and Running Mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, had been engaging the citizenry for many years.

It said Mahama’s online and offline conversations had targeted s wide range of audience and focused on addressing the needs and concerns of the people of Ghana.

“Our well-planned engagements with venous sectors of society across the country have been and continue to be extremely beneficial to the people of Ghana,” the statement said.

It added: “This being the case, we caution the IEA against using the NDC’s name to promote their activities, as this is a blatant attempt to misrepresent our Party deliberately.”

It said Ghanaians should remain assured that the NDC’s commitment to meaningful and respectful engagement with the people of Ghana is unwavering.

The statement said the NDC would continue to ensure that the voices of all Ghanaians were heard and that their needs were addressed.

GNA

