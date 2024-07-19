2024/25 Ghana Premier League season to begin on September 6 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 19, GNA- The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set September 6 for the commencement of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The new season will as usually feature the Ghana Premier League, Women’s Premier League, and the Division One League.

According to the Competitions Department of the Football Association, clubs are expected to submit strips to be used by August 15, 2024.

“Premier League, Women’s Premier League, and Division One League Clubs are to submit their squad lists latest August 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the closure of the Competitions Management System (CMS) for squad list uploads has been fixed for August 30, 2024,” it said.

GNA

