Largest roof solar project commissioned at Tema Free Zone Enclave 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 25, GNA – A one million square feet 16.82-megawatt peak (MWp) capacity rooftop photovoltiac solar project has been commissioned at the Tema Free Zone Enclave by Helios Solar Company Limited, a subsidiary of HML Holdings.

The project, the first largest in Africa and second largest in the world was constructed within eight months with a US$17 million fund from the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

Mr. Adlai Opoku-Boamah, the Managing Director of LMI, said during the commissioning that the project marked a significant milestone in Ghana’s journey towards independence and environmental stewardship.

Mr. Opoku-Boamah said the project was constructed with a workforce of almost entirely Ghanaian engineers and technicians, demonstrating the local capacity to produce such high-quality work.

He indicated that businesses within the Free Zones enclave would benefit from the power generated from the plant, which would boost their green credentials on the world stage and enhance the competitiveness of their products, particularly those that export worldwide.

He noted that it would also make a significant contribution towards attaining the Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement and represented a meaningful stride in the fight against climate change, ensuring that a healthier planet is left for future generations.

The MD further announced that as part of its target to generate up to 1,000 MWp of renewable energy by the year 2030, it had already secured a 2,300-acre land bank in Dawa in the Ningo-Prampram District to be developed into a solar park.

“Over the next six years, LMI Holdings intends to invest over US$1 billion into the local economy in expanding the renewable energy programme, developing and expanding the industrial zones and business parks, as well as providing the infrastructure and service as a catalyst for Africa’s industrial revolution,” he said.

He added that the Board of the IFC approved in December 2023 a US$110 million facility for LMI Holding for the development of an additional 150 MWp of solar energy in Dawa.

Mr Herbert Krapa, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy, said the project significantly contributed to the transformation of Ghana’s clean green energy, adding that it also underscored the power of the private sector to help in achieving the government’s agenda of at least 10 per cent of the energy mix being renewable energy.

Mr Krapa said the project would also have a socio-economic impact by creating greener, sustainable jobs for the people and by transferring skills and technology to the team that worked on its installation.

He said industry-wise, it would lead to a reduction in the cost of power and the cost of production, making the companies more competitive, which would translate into the creation of more jobs and an improvement in the livelihood of the people.

Mr. Michael Aaron Ocquaye Jnr., the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, commended the company for taking an important step towards ensuring that Ghana harnessed its abundant solar resources.

Mr. Ocquaye Jnr. said the project was a shining example of how private enterprises could lead the charge in driving environmental stewardship and aligning their operations with international standards for sustainability.

“In a world increasingly focused on the implications of climate change, investments in renewable energy are not just desirable; they are imperative. Embracing this forward-thinking approach keeps us in step with our global counterparts and sets a benchmark for others to follow,” he added.

He pledged that the authority would do everything within its power to support the operations of the company and similar enterprises, as they recognised the potential for larger solar farms not only within the Tema enclave but across other Free Zones in the country.

