Kwame Danso-Atebubu road to be ready soon – Bono East Regional Minister 

By Jerry Azanduna

Kwame Danso (BE/R), July 25, GNA – Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister has assured commuters and farmers at Danso and Atebubu that the 35-kilometer road between Kwame Danso will soon be completed to improve the socio-economic development in the area.

Mr Adu-Gyan said the communities in the catchment area were farming communities, and the completed road would serve as a vital route for conveying foodstuffs and raw agricultural produce to town centres for local and foreign consumption.

The Bono Regional Minster who said this during an inspection of some road projects in the area, hinted that the government was committed to improving the socio-economic welfare of the people by enhancing social amenities like roads for easy transportation, markets for trading, and other essential infrastructure.

Mr Adu-Gyan mentioned that the completed road would serve as a bridge between districts in the Eastern corridor of the Bono East Region to promote the movement of goods and services.



He said the area is the hub of agriculture, and good roads will be of great service to the people, adding that, apart from promoting agricultural activities, the road will also open up the area to investors, creating jobs and generating income to improve the livelihood conditions of the people.

The Regional Minister said the projects were not political season projects but rather fall within government developmental policies aimed at improving the social and economic lives of the people and the people should continue to support government initiatives to bring on board more projects that promote their welfare.

Mr Abdul Ganiyu, Project Manager at Resource Access Limited, responsible for the road construction, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Techiman, that the project has been divided into three parts: Lot 1 (35 kilometres), Lot 2 (35 kilometres), and Lot 3 (35 kilometres). Lot 2 has been completed and is in use, while Lot 1 is under construction whilst work was yet to commence on Lot 3.

He disclosed that funding was secured, and the project may be completed in six months.

Other projects inspected by the Regional Minister included the six-kilometre pavement World Bank project, the Bridge under construction linking Beposo and Nyomoase communities, the completed 7-kilometre roads in Prang township, and the 103-kilometre Prang-Kintampo road being constructed by seven contractors.

