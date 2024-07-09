Ketu North BECE: Three pregnant girls, nursing mother observed on day one

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Dzodze(V/R), July 9, GNA -Three pregnant girls and a nursing mother were seen on the first day of the ongoing 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the various examination centres in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

Monday’s turnout also saw four absentees out of the 1,972 registered candidates.

Mr Dennis Helliot Kudolo, a supervisor at Wovenu Senior High Technical School, reported the presence of one pregnant girl and a nursing mother at his center.

The GNA further recorded two pregnant girls at the Afife Senior High Technical School center.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that the 1,972 candidates comprised 942 boys and 1,030 girls from 88 schools, including 65 public and 23 private schools.

The examination is currently being conducted at seven centers across the Municipality.

Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School hosted three centers, accommodating a total of 831 candidates, with 407 boys and 424 girls.

Weta Senior High Technical School hosted two centers with 476 candidates, consisting of 213 boys and 263 girls.

Wovenu Senior High Technical School and Afife Senior High Technical School hosted 320 and 345 candidates, respectively.

Mr Raphael Mawuko Amenyo, the Municipal Director of Education for Ketu North, advised the candidates to remain calm and approach the questions confidently.

He expressed happiness at the candidates’ enthusiasm and optimism, noting that they are the first batch to write the exam under the new standards-based curriculum.

Meanwhile, 29,316 candidates, comprising 14,534 boys and 14,782 girls from 1,176 schools, have registered for the BECE across 115 centers in the Volta Region.

