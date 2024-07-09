2024 BECE: Keta records three absentees on day one

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), July 9, GNA -The Ghana Education Service (GES) at Keta in the Volta Region has recorded a total of three absentees of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on day one.

However, the reasons for their absence according to the Education Directorate have not yet been established.

Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service at Keta, confirmed this in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, after day one of this year’s BECE.

He stated that three examination centers which include Afiasec, Anyasco, and Ketasco have all recorded an absentee for various reasons yet to be unraveled.

Amuzu reiterated the need for candidates, invigilators, and examiners to abide by the rules and regulations governing the examination.

“We are yet to know the reason why these three candidates were not around to take part in their final examinations,” he said.

Mr Amuzu expressed satisfaction about the first day of the examination and urged the Candidates to remain focused on their studies.

“I want to advise all candidates to disregard any issue relating to leak examination papers and concentrate on all that they have gone through in class for a successful outcome.”

A total of 1,349 candidates comprising 658 males and 691 females from 11 and 42 private and public schools are expected to take part in the ongoing exams within the Municipality.

The BECE which commenced on Monday, July 8, would end on Monday, July 12.

Some BECE candidates, the GNA engaged after day one, expressed satisfaction and hope for a successful outcome.

