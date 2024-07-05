Jukwa SDA Senior High School receives science equipment  

By James Esuon, GNA

Gomoa Jukwa (C/R), July 5, GNA – The Gomoa Jukwa Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Senior High School has expressed gratitude to the Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, and Mrs Naana Eyiah, Member of Parliament, Gomoa Central, for donating science equipment worth GHC 90,000 to the school.

The school authorities say the donation was timely, facilitating preparations for final year students towards writing the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE).

Speaking to the media in an interview at Jukwa in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region, Mr Barry White, the Headmaster, commended the two legislators for their high sense of commitments, vision and unwavering support to the school.

Mr White praised the Government for absorbing the SDA SHS two years ago, to also benefit from the Free Senior High School Education Policy.

However, he enumerated some challenges facing the school that needed urgent attention after taking the media round the school block.

He said the boys and girls’ dormitories and classrooms were inadequate and always congested, which generated a lot of heat.

“More than 500 Form One students placed by the computerised school selection and placement system could not be admitted into the school this year, due to the lack of dormitories,” he said.

The school, with a student population of 1,930 is struggling to complete a 32-unit classroom block, which had stalled due to financial constraints.

Only 18 out of the 32 had partially been completed with no windows and doors fixed, he added.

Mr White said the students dined in three batches due to the small nature of the dining hall while the improvised kitchen needed immediate attention.

The school also needed a bus to transport students to participate in sporting and academic activities in Cape Coast and Accra among other long-distance places.

‘’At the moment the office of the headmaster has no official vehicle, and it has not been easy to participate in seminars, workshops and official meetings that helped improve quality administration of the school’’ the Headmaster said.

Teachers bungalows were unavailable, a situation which had forced the teachers to and from school, making it difficult for effective supervision of students.

Mr White, therefore, appealed to the Ministry of Education, Office of the Vice President and other stakeholders in education to support the Gomoa Jukwa SDA Senior High School to develop its infrastructure.

