Let’s train children with Ghanaian cultural values – Lecturer 

Cape Coast, July 5, GNA – Dr Amos Asare Darkwa, Lecturer at the Music and Dance Department of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has called on the citizenry, particularly parents and guardians to train their children to adopt the appropriate cultural values and practices to enable them to appreciate the Ghanaian culture.

Early parent-child conversations were vital to children’s development, and imbibing in them the sense of belonging, self-worth, patriotism amid globalisation and social media influence, was very vital, he noted.

At a cultural exchange and fund-raising ceremony as part of the University Cape Coast Primary School’s 60th anniversary celebration, Dr Darkwa noted that culture depicted the identity of a people and Ghanaians ought to strive to inculcate these values in the younger generation.

“It is very sad to see Ghanaian children losing their identity to the extent of not recognising their local cuisines when asked in school,” he said.

He also touched on the importance of cross-culture, stressing that it should not be downplayed because, it brought mutual understanding, respect, diversity within humanity for people to be accommodating and appreciate cultural diversity for peaceful coexistence.

He, however, expressed concern about the high moral decadence among the youth due to the negative side of cross-culture and urged teachers to use the country’s rich culture to help transform and improve on moral uprightness among children and students.

On the 60th anniversary celebration, Mrs Georgia Aglobitse, Headmistress of University Primary School, thanked the management, stakeholders and partners who had supported the school until now.

She said the school had faced its own challenges but God through benevolent people had been forthright as they contributed and supported it to mark the 60th milestone.

Mrs Agblobitse appealed to stakeholders, past students and all well-meaning people to get on board to help develop the school.

The funds to be raised will be used to finance two major projects: the completion of an ultra-modern washroom and construction of a multi-purpose playground to create a conducive environment for the teachers and students.

She said management of the school had decided to use the celebration to educate the children on the various culture and traditions of the country to promote cultural awareness among the pupils since they had other nationals in the school who must all embrace and respect each other’s culture.

At the ceremony, the pupils entertained the crowd with poetry recitals, cultural displays of the various ethnic groups, choreography and a play on the need to protect the environment for humanity.

The fund raiser activity will help address the current inadequacies of the washroom facilities, ease pressure on the few existing ones, and ensure clean, hygienic, safe and accessible washrooms for staff and learners.

The multi-purpose playground will provide a safe, inclusive, and modern space for learners to engage in physical activities, recreation, and socialisation and to reduce mosquito infestation in the classrooms closer to the current state of the grounds.

