GES Recruitment: More than 12,000 due for self-posting 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, July 5, GNA- The government has employed 12,784 newly trained teachers across the country.

They are expected to do self-posting from Friday, July 5, to July 31, 2024.

The qualified applicants are to visit the www.gespromotions.gov.gh portal and enter their College index number, phone number, and National Teaching Council number for validation of their information.

The teachers were graduates from the first batch of 2022 degree holders from the public Colleges of Education, Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, said in a press briefing in Accra on Thursday.

The vacancies are at the kindergarten, primary and Junior High School levels.

Dr Nkansah said a One-Time Password (OTP) would be sent to the applicant’s phone number.

They are required to enter the OTP, carefully select their preferred region, district, and school, and print the appointment letter.

The applicants are to note that all appointment letters have a QR code for validation.

He advised the applicants to scan the QR code with their smartphones to check its authenticity and eliminate the incidence of fake appointment letters.

Successful applicants, he announced, must proceed to their respective Regional Education Directorates with their Ghana Card and other necessary documents for verification and further directives.

The rationale for the self-posting module, he said, was to help applicants be sent to the regions of their choice to aid in an effective teaching and learning environment.

Also, teachers get the opportunity to select schools close to their families and enjoy the associated economic support.

He said that in a situation where a lot of applicants applied in one region, the system would accept the number of required vacancies based on the first applied module.

“We have done all the necessary simulation exercises and anticipated possible challenges and solutions.”

The Director-General advised the applicants not to pay any fee for the appointment letters.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, the Service opened its website for recruitment following clearance from the Ministry of Finance Ministry on May 11, 2024.

GNA

