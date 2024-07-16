Ho’s Cleanliness: Oxygen City tag appropriate — Prof Karikari 

By Mike Foli Jackidy

Ho, July 16, GNA – Ho, the Volta Regional capital, is living up to its bidding as the cleanest city among compatriots in the country.

Its title as the “Oxygen Haven” or “Oxygen City” remains the absolute description of the reality in terms of environmental cleanliness and sanitation.

Professor Kwame Karikari, Mass Communications and Journalism expert, shared these observations during the second in the series of lectures to mark the 75th milestone of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Ho.

It was on the theme: “75 Years of Excellence in Journalism: Shaping the future.”

The media freedom advocate appreciated the Volta Region as the cleanest in Ghana, with its capital being the cleanest regional capital.

He said his professional working experiences had taken him to the region in the past, recounting having to attend voluntary camping sessions at Tsito, while in training college, in 1964, noting that Ho had not lost its environmental shine.

He said he later traveled to Peki to meet friends and the renowned patriot Dr Ephraim Amu and, over the years, had visited numerous places in the region, including Kpando, Hohoe, Denu, Aflao, and Keta, often visiting friends like late Captain Kojo Tsikata.

By the age of 30, Prof. Karikari said he had become familiar with most district towns in the region and continued to be impressed by its cleanliness.

Prof Karikari entreated duty-bearers to share their sanitation maintenance experiences with the rest of the country.

He said poor sanitation and illegal mining, known as ‘galamsey,’ were two significant environmental issues plaguing the country and urged the Volta Region to take responsibility of educating the country on maintaining clean cities and towns.

Prof Karikari, also the Board Member of Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), enjoined the hierarchy of the GJA to urgently relaunch a relentless crusade against galamsey.

He said water bodies and farming lands had borne the brunt of environmental devastation and that could be worsened if not checked now.

Dr Akofa Segbefia, Media Consultant, urged the GJA to establish a ‘Journos Hall of Fame’ to celebrate the achievement of media since the birth of the country.

GNA

