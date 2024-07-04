GSA Pricing Cement Regulation 2024 will not be withdrawn – Majority Leader 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, July 4, GNA – Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament, said the ‘Ghana Standards Authority Pricing of Cement Regulation 2024’ will not be withdrawn.

On Tuesday, Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, laid a Legislative Instrument (LI) on the Floor of Parliament to address the country’s escalating cement prices.

However, Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, is said to have advised Mr Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, to withdraw the LI to address some concerns that could lead to the legislation’s defeat in court because the parent Act was against price control.

In response, Mr Afenyo-Markin told the Parliamentary Press Corps that the Minority’s and sector players’ concerns about price regulation had been addressed prior to the laying.

He said: “After their deliberation, they came out with a report signed by the Chairman of the Committee. The content was to the effect that if the Trades Minister will take into consideration all the amendments, then they are not opposed to it.”

“Now true to his word, Hon. K.T Hammond incorporated every single amendment proposed by the Subsidiary Legislation into the new LI before same was laid.”

“The LI, which was previously brought to Parliament was changed. Every amendment which was proposed by the Minority was factored into the new LI: so, the question is: why must the Minority come the next day to attack government?”

GNA

