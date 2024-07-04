Court order arrest of Senior Military Officer 

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, July 4, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has issued an arrest warrant for a military officer accused of being involved in a GHC136,000 recruitment scam.

Captain Abel Nartey, stationed at Army Headquarters, Burma Camp, Accra, is alleged to have collected GHC120,000 out of the 136,000 to facilitate the enlistment of some persons into the various security services in the country.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, that Capt. Nartey had been invited severally by the Regional Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service to assist in investigations but failed to honour the invitation.

According to the prosecution, a wireless communication was sent to the Military Police and Army headquarters requesting that he be produced for investigation, but no results were obtained.

The court therefore issued a bench warrant for Capt. Nartey’s arrest.

Meanwhile the prosecution today amended the facts and the charge sheet and Clement Ayomah, a military officer, who is standing trial with Capt. Nartey, had his plea retaken.

Ayomah pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences.

The court ordered Ayomah to be released on his former bail condition and adjourned the matter to August 5, 2024.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant, George Ofori Amoako is a trader residing at Darkuman.

It said Ayomah is a military officer stationed at Burma camp, while Capt. Nartey is stationed at the Training and Doctrine Command at Teshie.

The prosecution said in 2021, the complainant was introduced to Ayomah by one Vivian as a Military officer who has slots in the armed forces.

It said the complainant expressed interest and contacted Ayomah for assistance.

According to the prosecution, Ayomah told the complainant that he and Capt. Nartey, who is at large, had many protocol slots in the security services.

The court heard that Ayomah collected GHC136,000 from the complainant and gave GHc120,000 to Capt. Nartey to enlist 12 people into the Ghana Armed Force, seven into the Ghana Police Service and three into the Ghana Immigration Service.

The prosecution said Ayomah took the remaining GHC16,000.

After taking the money, Ayomah failed to honour his promise and began playing hide and seek with the complainant.

The prosecution said in March 2023, a report was made to the Police and Ayomah was arrested.

The court was told that Capt. Nartey was invited severally by the Regional CID, Accra, to assist in investigations but he failed to honour the invitation.

“A wireless message was also sent to the Military Police and the Army headquarters for him to be produced but they also failed to produce him.”

In Ayomah’s caution statement, he admitted collecting money from the complainant and mentioned that some of it was given to Capt. Nartey, who is at large.

The prosecution said Ayomah has since refunded GHC50,000.

GNA

