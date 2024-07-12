Government urged to deal with triple burden diseases

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, July 12, GNA – Professor Kwesi Torpey, Dean of the School of Public Health of the University of Ghana, Legon, has called on the government to be strategic in dealing with the triple burden of diseases which is currently plaguing the country.

This, he argued were the challenge communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the emerging infectious diseases, posing a significant threat to the health system.

Prof. Torpey was speaking at the 30th anniversary celebration of the school at Legon in Accra.

The year-long celebration is on the theme, ‘Three Decades of Public Health Education, Research, and Community Service: Strengthening the Global health System.’

Activities planned for the celebration are Health Walk, Fundraising, Alumni home-coming, Awards Night, Lecture/Webinar, Fundraising and Thanksgiving Service.

Prof. Torpey said while attention was being focused on health infrastructure, greater efforts needed to be channeled at equipping the citizenry to adopt positive health, seek behaviour to reduce mortality rate in the country.

He said although incidences of communicable and infectious diseases were on the increase, NCDs were claiming more lives in the country and must be prioritized.

Prof. Torpey advised the public to eat healthy food and exercise regularly as a means of building a healthier population and supporting the healthcare system to achieve its goals.

Prof. Isabella Quakyi, a former Dean of the school, said the school was mission-driven and that the achievements of the past would be consolidated while strategic plans were made for its future developments.

She said the school had not relented on research work as it had embarked on numerous research collaborations with local and international institutions, some of which had supported the school to expand infrastructure and diversify it training programmes and modules.

‘The school had developed new course modules to reflect the current orientation and departmental course objectives,’ Prof. Quakyi added.

GNA

