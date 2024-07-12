Government is determined to reduce travelling time on Accra-Kumasi Highway — Asenso-Boakye

By Yussif Ibrahim

Konongo (Ash), July 12, GNA – The government is determined to reduce travelling time on the Accra-Kumasi Highway with the construction of four bypasses along the stretch, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has stated.

He said due to population growth and urbanization, it had become necessary to divert the road from certain major towns known for heavy traffic during peak hours, creating a lot of inconveniences for travelers.

The Minister, who was addressing the media after inspecting progress of work on the Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi, and Konongo by-passes, said the Accra-Kumasi Highway was the most important trunk road connecting the two largest cities in the country.

“In all, we are constructing four different by-passes of which we have given to eight local contractors and each by-pass has two lots and I have had the opportunity to visit all the project sites,” he explained.

He said apart from the main road there were several other interventions, including drainages, underpasses and overpasses, as well as a 40-metre-long bridge over the Birim River.

“So far, I must say that I am fairly satisfied with the progress of work.

I am saying this because I wish the progress of work would have been faster than this, but we are also operating in an area that has suffered a lot of galamsey activities and also waterlogged and swampy areas which has hindered the speed of the work,” he observed.

The Minister was, however, positive that the pace of work would increase, having tackled most of the obstacles, including compensation for those whose farms were affected by the project.

“Should this be completed, it is going to transform the transportation situation on the corridor by reducing the travelling time drastically,” he reiterated.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Ghana Highway Authority has provided funding through the Government of Ghana (GOG) Consolidated Fund for the dualisation of the Accra-Kumasi Highway between Apedwa-Junction and Ejisu.

The project is part of the government’s commitment to improve the road network along the central corridor of Ghana to enhance socio-economic activities.

The project will form part of the National Route N6, which connects the capital to Kumasi, the second largest city.

GNA

