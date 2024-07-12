Chief destooled for allegedly taking bribes from illegal miners 

By Robert Tachie Menson



Amasu, (B/R), July 12, GNA – A traditional ruler who allegedly collected bribes from illegal miners in the Dormaa Traditional Area of the Bono Region has been destooled.

The Ankobea Royal Family of the Area performed customary rites to seal the destoolment of Nana Ansu Agyei, the Ankobea Apagyahene, and also the Mmrengyahene (sub-chief) of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

Before his destoolment, Nana Agyei headed a committee set up by the Ankobea Royal Family to fight illegal mining in the area.

Barimah Dei Kusi Gyabaah, the Ankobeahene (sub-chief) of the Dormaa Traditional Area and the Chief of Amasu announced the destoolment at Amasu and added his removal followed police investigations into bribery allegations levelled against the chief, who could not prove his innocence.

He explained the decision was taken to strengthen Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area’s commitment to stem illegal mining activities in the traditional area and serve as deterrence to like-minded sub-chiefs in the area.

Barimah Gyabaah explained that about a month ago, the committee received information about the sub-chief’s involvement and collecting bribes from illegal miners in the area, instead of helping to clamp down on their unscrupulous activities.

“Immediately, I called the chief to ask him about the matter, however, he could not deny the allegation of bribery levelled against him”, he stated.

“So, we handed the matter to the police who arrested him for further interrogations and investigations”, Barimah Gyabaah stated and added police investigations revealed that the “chief took the bribe”.

He explained together with other sub-chiefs of the Ankobea Royal Family, including the chiefs of Kwameasua, Benkum, and Nkrakwanta, the decision was taken against the chief.

“We declared that from today the authority given to him by the Ankobea division as a sub-chief has been revoked and the necessary customary rites have been performed to remove him as a result of the bribe he took”.

“This is to serve as a strict deterrent to others and remind all that the royal family is serious with the fight against galamsey and no one would be spared if found culpable”.

Barimah Gyabaah said investors had shown interest in investments and creating more jobs in the Traditional Area, saying “We can’t afford to degrade and destroy our environment.”

GNA

