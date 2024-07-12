Centre for Ageing Studies holds Maiden Fundraising Event 

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, July 12, GNA-The Centre for Ageing Studies, University of Ghana, has held its maiden fundraising event on the theme: “Empowering our Elders: Building Brighter Futures Together”.

The event was to raise funds towards the construction of an ultra-modern building that will have spaces serving as a haven for the aged, providing them with an environment where they could spend away time on a daily basis and access some healthcare.

There would also be lecture halls and spaces for seminars on Ageing.

Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, who graced the occasion, said that in the tapestry of society, our elders were the vibrant threads that add richness and depth to the community fabric.

They are the custodians of wisdom, tradition, and experience, he said.

He said the empowerment of “our elders is not just about providing healthcare or creating elderly-friendly infrastructure, it is about recognizing their potential to contribute to society in meaningful ways.

“It is about creating opportunities for them to share their knowledge, participate in the community, and continue learning and growing.”

Dr Bawumia said when elders were empowered, it connoted honouring their past contributions and investing in the wisdom they could offer for future of generations.

He emphasized the critical role of the Centre for Ageing Studies in contributing to the provision of quality care through the medium of fundraising.

The Vice President said the Centre thus, could instigate discussions that could contribute to the building of a brighter future together by integrating the insights and experiences of our elders into the decision-making processes.

“It means, valuing their opinions in family discussions, community planning, and even in policy formulation. It involves creating platforms for intergenerational dialogue, where the youth can learn from the old, and the old can understand the new perspectives of the younger generation.”

The Vice President donated an amount to support the construction of the Centre.

Professor Joseph Osafo, Acting Director of the Centre, said the ultra-modern edifice is estimated to cost seven million Ghana Cedis, and would, therefore, need the support of all and sundry to contribute towards the project.

He also emphasized the need to care for the aged, saying that society today often overlooked the invaluable contributions they could make to our future.

He said for instance, while the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is free for persons aged 70+ years in Ghana, the fact also remained that currently, Ghana’s Ageing Bill was yet to be finalized.

There was no formal residential facility for older persons, but there existed fewer geriatric clinics for the elderly.

There were also no significant daycare centres from the state level across the regions for older persons to patronize.

Dr Osafo, however, expressed the hope that the Centre could start the processes of building the ultra-modern structure during the last quarter of 2024 to serve its noble purposes.

The event was also attended by Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education and Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom.

The Centre for Ageing Studies, UG, is a centre of research into ageing; how to care for the aged; and how society and the youth especially, should perceive the aged.

The Centre also offers MA, MPHIL, and PhD courses in ageing and an MA in General Counselling.

GNA

