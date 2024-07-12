GJA President calls on government to intensify collaboration with the Association

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Ho, July 12, GNA – Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has called on the government to intensify its collaboration with the GJA to ensure the safety and security of journalists.

He also appealed to the Attorney General to expedite the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.

Mr. Dwumfour pointed out that five years after the tragic killing of Suale, there appeared to be no significant progress in the case.

“As an association, we shall continue to put pressure on state authorities to demand justice for Ahmed Suale,” he stated, adding, “I also urge anyone with information about those responsible for Ahmed Suale’s murder to assist the police in their investigation.”

Mr. Dwumfour made the remarks in his welcome address at the 75th Anniversary public lecture in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, on Thursday, July 11.

The event, themed “75 Years of Excellence in Journalism: Shaping the Future,” marked a significant milestone for the GJA.

The GJA President emphasised the need for public collaboration with the media to address developmental challenges, noting that the media could not thrive without public support.

Over the past seven decades, the association has remained committed to upholding the highest standards of reporting, informing, and inspiring the public.

Reflecting on the association’s journey, Mr. Dwumfour acknowledged the progress made by the GJA and the work ahead.

He noted that media practitioners had witnessed history unfold, told the stories of generations, and held the powerful accountable.

Journalists have risked their lives to bring the truth to light, and their publications have become beacons of trust and integrity.

The lecture, the second in a series following the first event held in Kumasi, was attended by journalists from the Volta and Oti regions and beyond, security

personnel from the Ho Municipality, heads of institutions, academics, and students from secondary and tertiary institutions in the area.

GNA

