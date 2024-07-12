Pastor advises Ghanaians to stop buying spiritual products

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 12, GNA – Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, the Head Pastor of the Priesthood Worship Centre (PWC), Assemblies of God, Tema Community Six, has advised Ghanaians to take spiritual discipline seriously and stop chasing after spiritual products for miracles.

Rev. Ayer said God was the source of power behind every miracle documented in the Bible and stressed that the challenges of life must not compel people into buying ointments, creams, and drinks that were portrayed to be the blood of Jesus Christ and could therefore perform miracles.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that, “we should not become like a man who is drowning; they say a drowning man can hold on to any material; even when there is a cobweb, he may think that when he holds onto it, he may be saved.”

He advised Ghanaians to ask for God’s wisdom for a spirit-filled and bible-believing church, as well as do thorough research into churches they want to transition to understand their beliefs and practices before committing to them.

Rev. Ayer said people must not be persuaded by the advertisements they see on social and traditional media platforms but study the word of God while working to empower themselves financially.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

