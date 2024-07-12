CEO of Chamber of Independent Power Producers supports UHAS 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Ho (VR), July 12, GNA-Dr Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Ghana, has supported the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) in Ho in the Volta Region.

The support, which included 20 pieces of streetlights worth GH₵14,000 was to improve the lighting system in the school as well as enhance the safety and well-being of the university community.

Ms Jemima Misonu Akporlu, the Vice President of UHAS Alumni, who presented the items on behalf of Dr Apetorgbor, said it was to address the recent occurrence of attack incidents on students by some unknown assailants.

“Dr Apetorgbor is a supportive friend of this University, so dedicated to enhancing the quality of education, life and safety of students and staff,” she stated.

Ms Akporlu said Dr Apetorgbor was poised to extend the support to address other essential needs of the school in order to deliver and produce good graduates that would impact positively society.

She urged the school authorities to, as a matter of urgency, fix the streetlight to prevent any further attack and ensure the safety of the students.

Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice-Chancellor of UHAS, who received the items expressed gratitude for the significant contributions made by Dr Apetorgbor for improvements of the school.

“These lights will be installed as soon as possible to boost campus security and improve night-time visibility that would prevent any further attacks from unknown assailants.,” she said.

She used the opportunity and appealed to philanthropists, corporate organisations and other benevolent individuals to support the university for a successful academic work delivery.

The occasion was also used to introduce the UHAS SONAM ALUMNI Executives which include Mr Obed Kweku Amenyo, President, Ms Mary Adaeze Udeoho, Secretary, Mr Fabian Normanyo Etsey and Mr Julius Okine, the Financial Secretary and Organizer, respectively.

Some students who interacted with the Ghana News Agency thanked the donors for the kind gesture.

