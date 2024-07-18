Ghana’s  Israel Aklie, Juanita Borteye in quarter finals of ITTF African Youth Championship

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 18, GNA – Ghana’s Israel Aklie and Juanita Borteye have qualified for the quarter final stage of the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Youth Championship mixed doubles in Gaborone, Botwana.

They beat Kenya-Botswana pair, Anaab Abduldaim and Boitlamo Nkele, 3-0 (11-2, 12-10, 11-3) in the round of 32 after securing a bye in the round of 64.

In the round of 16, they defeated Didier Munezero and Elizabeth Kamikazi of Rwanda 3-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-9, and 11-5) to secure a quarter final spot.

Going into their quarter final encounter against Egyptian pair of Asser Sameh and Khadeeja Elhakim, team Ghana would be relying on the in-form Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) award winners Aklie and Borteye who have gained considerable experience playing for the senior national team.

Israel Aklie, having won the boys’ singles tournament in the Hopes competition earlier, with Borteye placing fourth in the girls’ category, they have the much needed confidence to give the Egyptian pair a run for their money.

The ITTF African Youth Championships in Gaborone, Botswana started on July 15 and will end on July 21 2024.

It was preceded by the ITTF Africa Continental Hopes Week and Challenge.

