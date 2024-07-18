Socaloca launches App to inspire professional football talent

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 18, GNA – Socaloca, a football marketplace, has launched an App to inspire professional football talents in Ghana and beyond.

The innovative App is designed to ignite and unite the football community across Ghana and potentially throughout Africa and the World at large.

Speaking at the launched Mr. Lionel Foy Founder of Socaloca said, “Socaloca is not just a place where aspiring professional footballers can find their way to success but a place where fans can emerge themselves in the game dealers and also a place where stakeholders from every corner of the football world can come together to create something extra ordinary.”

He said, “we are here today not just to launch a product but to inspire evolution in football revolution that is made in Africa.

“For far too long Africa football has been in the feudal system in tidy pillar for the rest of the world we have been exposing our talent skills and getting scrabs, with time socaloca says no more.

“We are to put power back way it belongs thus in the hands of the people, football clubs, players and fans they are the people that make football matter, without players, fans, clubs’, football doesn’t exist.”

He said with Socaloca mobile phone becomes a tool of transformation, position organisation, data driving analysis and enable playing field from the grassroot to the top of the ladder.

He said Socaloca not just building a software but building a micro economy of football that would empower local communities to bring money back into African pocket and dream of the next generation.

Madam Priscilla Owusu Business Development Manager at Socaloca said the App would create a space where players, coaches, scouts, fans and everyone would connect and collaborate.

She said, “today we stand here not just at the launch of a platform, but the beginning of a journey marked by passion united and commitment to excellence.

She said, “whether you are a player looking for your big break, an agent seeking new talent, a fan aiming to engage in the sport in a whole new way, socaloca is here to transform your data into opportunity.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

