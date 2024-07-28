Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia feeds over 200 children in La

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 28, GNA – In a heartwarming gesture of giving back to society, Ghanaian songstress Francisca Gawugah, popularly known as Sista Afia, has fed over 200 children in La, Accra.



The award-winning songstress, through her inaugural “Sista Cooks” initiative, dished out nutritional meals and soft drinks to children at the Masco Pub.



Speaking in an interview, Sista Afia expressed her excitement about embarking on this initiative to feed street children.



“So, I decided to create this initiative for the purpose of putting smiles on this street children, to give them hope and also inspiring them achieve their dreams.



“By embarking on this initiative, I hope these children feel loved and know that society has not forsaken them despite their predicaments,” Sista Afia stated.



The “2 Things” hitmaker further expressed her intent to go around the country and feed thousands of children with nutritional meals.



Sista Afia, who has had a remarkably successful career in music spanning over a decade, continues to make significant strides with her music career dropping back to back hits.

