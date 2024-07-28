Lilwin’s ‘A Country Called Ghana” movie wins three awards at Imo International Film Festival 

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 28, GNA – Ghana’s acting gem, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, has won three awards at the 2024 Imo International Film Festival with his movie “A Country Called Ghana”.



The movie, which debuted in May 2024, won the Best Production Design and the Best Make-Up Film at the highly-rated Imo International Film festival held in Nigeria.



Ramsey Nouah, who was the lead actor in the movie, won the Best Actor category after his sensational outing in one of Ghana’s biggest movies this year.



The movie received 10 nominations at this year’s Imo International Film Festival, with Lilwin getting a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor.



Lilwin, in a Facebook post, expressed gratitude to all crew members who have made the film a huge success considering the high ratings it has received.



“I want to say a very big congratulations to each and everyone who played a role in this movie, from Weezy Empire, crew, cast, etc.



“Thank you to everyone that believed and supported this project. God bless you all,” he posted.



Lilwin’s ‘A Country Called Ghana’ has also received a nomination at the Nollywood Film Festival Germany, which will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

