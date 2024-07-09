Ghanaian Pilgrims congratulate Hajj Board for excellent job done 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, July 09, GNA – Some Pilgrims who embarked on this year’s Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have commended the Ghana Hajj Board for their efforts in ensuring incident-free and excellent welfare for all Ghanaians who performed the Hajj.

The Pilgrims, who had just returned from Saudi Arabia described the work of the Hajj Board as excellent as they had taken good care of them.

Hajj is a compulsory pilgrimage to be undertaken at least for once in a lifetime, by every Muslim, as long as he or she is healthy and can afford it.

For it to count, a Muslim’s journey must take place within the month of Dhu’l-Hijja, the 12th, and final month of the Islamic calendar.

Alhaji Sani Usman Sofo Salaga, who just returned from the Hajj in Mecca, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Hajj Board and the Vice President, for his unwavering support, which enabled them to perform their religious obligations with ease.

He said the provision of two meals a day for each participant was a welcoming relief for many pilgrims.

This, according to him, was an indication of the Board’s commitment to their welfare and hoped the next government would continue the gesture.

Another Muslim, Alhajia Sahadatu Abdul Salam, personally would encourage the citizens who had the intention of embarking on Pilgrim next year to use the routes of the Ghana Hajj Board.

She, however, stressed the need for the Hajj Board to consider flying their passengers earlier to avoid unnecessary pressure.

Alhaji Salami Bamba, a communication team member for the Hajj Board, told GNA that the welfare of Pilgrims this year was well calculated and hence the satisfaction from Pilgrims.

He said, the Pilgrims had received value-for-money services from the Hajj Board and that it was their expectation that they would propagate the good works of the Hajj Board.

Alhaji Bamba said the successful pilgrimage through the Ghana Hajj Board, was orchestrated by the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia and that, his commitment to the welfare of Ghanaian citizens, both at home and abroad was a testament to his leadership and dedication to public service.

