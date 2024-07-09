SEKCOSA hands over refurbished chemistry laboratory, laptops to Sekondi College 

By P.K. Yankey

Essipong (W/R), July 9, GNA – The Sekondi College Old Students Association (SEKCOSA), has handed over a refurbished Chemistry Laboratory to the College.

The refurbishment forms part of phase one of the entire Science laboratory modernization to maintain existing infrastructure in the school.

It was also to better equip them with 21st century skills and provide some teaching and learning resources.

Mrs Guddy Kermah Headmistress of the Sekondi College, who unveiled the refurbished laboratory at a short ceremony in the school, lauded continued efforts of SEKCOSA and the North American alumni for two life-changing events in the school in recent times.

She said the fit-for-purpose ultra-modern Science laboratory on the drawing board of SEKCOSA, was in line with boosting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and to prepare students to win the national Mathematics and Science quiz competitions.

The Headmistress said the dream of the alumni to drive the excellence agenda in the school had been actualized with immense interventions.

Mrs Kermah doffed off her hat for SEKCOSA for quality facilities for experimentation at the refurbished chemistry laboratory and assured SEKCOSA of judicious use of the modern facilities at the lab.

Mrs Kermah said the school together with SEKCOSA would not relent in their efforts to create an enabling environment for quality teaching and learning.

The National President of SEKCOSA, Mrs Adwoa Darko who handed over the laboratory, laptops, and accessories on behalf of SEKCOSA, said the facility was refurbished at a cost of GHc700,000.00 being contributions from the association.

It was as part of its effort of giving back to their alma mater.

She hinted of supplying additional water to the three laboratories at the Science Department.

Mrs Darko stressed the need to equip students in the Sciences with modern equipment as potential clinical doctors in future.

She said SEKCOSA had also made donations to the Philip Ewuley-Armah Center for Academic Excellence that included furniture, Television Sets, among others.

The SEKCOSA National President appealed to the school to keep the library clean and maintain the facility.

