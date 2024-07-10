Ghanaian educational institutions urged to explore independent learning modules 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, July 10, GNA – Mr Avi Warshavski, Chief Executive Officer, MindCET EdTech Innovation Centre, has called on Ghanaian educational institutions to employ technology to enhance teaching and learning experiences.

He said the world of education was changing rapidly, and that educators must develop innovative teaching modules to match the needs of 21st century learners.

Mr Warshavski made the call in Accra at a lecture on the topic “Changing Education’s Mindset: Education in an Era of Uncertainty.”

The Israeli Embassy in Accra organised the event to address the need for a fundamental shift in education, emphasising the development of learner agency and the role of start-ups in transformation.

Mr Warshavski, who also serves on the Board of Directors of Israel’s Centre for Educational Technology, emphasized the importance of education technology start-ups in driving transformation through innovative learning tools.

He said he had developed a platform called “SPRINT” that guided learners to do independent learning.

“SPRINT is a solution that supports teachers and students.

“It offers self-learning tracks in various subjects, incorporating technological tools that generate meaningful learning experiences,” he said.

Mr Warshavski said digital learning and remote management and monitoring technologies, could be employed by countries like Ghana to resolve some of the challenges in the education sector.

Professor Olivia A.T. Frimpong Kwapong, Dean, School of Continuing and Distance Education, University of Ghana, said Ghana had a favourable environment for e-learning, with the institution adopting online learning throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

She urged educational authorities to use artificial intelligence in schools avoid “copy and paste.”

Prof. Kwapong advised teachers to use innovative approaches to make lectures more practical and problem-solving.

That, she stressed would help in the development of a fully capable human resource.

Ms Shlomit Susan, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana, said the lecture would raise awareness among participants and provide a better knowledge of the impact of uncertainty on education.

She said the programme would provide a platform for educators and stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and share ideas on EdTech solutions beneficial for the education system in Ghana.

GNA

