BECE Wenchi: Pregnant girl delivers baby girl at exams centre  

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi (B/R), July 10, GNA – A 15-year-old pregnant pupil delivered a baby girl while writing the Basic Education Certificate of Examination (BECE) in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.



The incident, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered, happened on Monday, July 8, at the examination centre a few minutes before the commencement of the English Language Paper at the Wenchi Presby School Centre.



However, with the support of some women around the Centre, who took care of the baby, the girl, a candidate of the Wenchi Seventh Day Adventist Basic School, managed to write the examination.



Nine other pregnant pupils are also writing the BECE in the Municipality.



Mrs Mary Nyarko Adutwum, the Wenchi Municipal Director of Education, who confirmed the story, told the media that the candidate was noticed in labour though she was “preterm”, but the baby was in good condition.



“She was later rushed to the hospital after writing the first paper and when we checked on her, she and her baby were in stable condition,”

he said.

GNA

