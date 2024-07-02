Ghana wins silver at Cote D’Ivoire 2024 Volleyball Championship

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, July 2, GNA – Ghana’s U-19 Men’s volleyball team won silver medal at the 2024 Volleyball Championship held in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.

The team lost to Sierra Leone in the final on 21-13 and 21-11 aggregate.

The team led by experienced Head Coach Seidu Ajanako, started their campaign with a win over DR. Congo in three sets but managed qualification to the quarter finals despite falling to Namibia 21-13, 21-18 in game two.

Mr. Mohammed Aputeog Executive Board Member of the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA) said, “We could’ve won gold, but for their inexperience. It’s their first time competing on the international level”.

He added that “we are looking for funding and support to prepare for the upcoming championship. We would start training after a week of rest to correct our errors and condition the boys for the task ahead”.

He said the team had showed great promise and could’ve won gold but for unforced errors in the finals.

He said, “we would be hoping to go a step further at the upcoming 2024 World U-19 Volleyball Championships”.

The Ghanaian team was accompanied by Mr. George Tettey, President of the Ghana Volleyball Association, and Mr. Mohammed Aputeog (Executive Board Member).

Other senior players who joined the team for the tournament were Mr. Kelvin Carboo, Mr. Phillip Amissah and Mr. Emmanuel Adamitey.

GNA

