Democracy Cup: Hearts, Kotoko clash rescheduled for July 17

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 2, GNA – The eagerly awaited Democracy Cup encounter between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 17, 2024.



The match, initially slated for July 5, 2024, was part of the events commemorating Ghana’s 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy.



Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Deputy Clerk, Corporate & Financial Management, issued a statement confirming the postponement and announced a new date.

“The Democracy Cup Series was instituted by Parliament as part of activities to commemorate 30 years of uninterrupted Parliamentary democracy in Ghana last year.



“The Democracy Cup series is intended to bring sports enthusiasts from the country together to participate in sporting activities and to diffuse togetherness, especially during this election year.



“The democracy structures and processes to help develop talents in the various constituencies, which would eventually feed into the national team.



“Parliament would use this cup series as a means to connect with citizens and encourage active participation in the legislative process,” the statement said.



It also urged citizens to actively participate in the Democracy Cup series and all other activities scheduled to mark the 30th anniversary celebration.



The Democracy Cup, now fixed for July 17, 2024, would witness a curtain-raiser between Members of Parliament and former Black Stars players.

GNA

