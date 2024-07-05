Ghana TVET Service committed to building skilled and competent workforce

By Caleb Kuleke

Avenui (V/R) July 5, GNA – Madam Mawusi Awity Nudekor, Director General, Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, says the entity is committed to building a skilled and competent workforce capable of addressing present and future challenges.

She urged all stakeholders, government, traditional leaders, educators, industry partners, and the citizens to continue supporting and promoting TVET to accelerate the growth of the country.

The Director General said a collective effort was required to harness the power of technical education to drive sustainable development, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for all Ghanaians.

Madam Nudekor said this in a speech read on her behalf during this year’s Ngoryiza Festival of the chief and people of Awudome- Avenui in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

She said TVET played a pivotal role in the sustainable development of communities and nations as it equipped individuals with the practical skills and knowledge required to meet the demands of the modern workforce.

“We are committed to ensuring that TVET is accessible, relevant, and of the highest quality. Our initiatives are designed to empower our youth, reduce unemployment, and contribute to the socio-economic development of our country.”

Madam Nudekor highlighted some key areas they had worked on and kept focusing their efforts, including modernisation and retooling, harmonised curriculum, industry partnerships, and inclusive education.

She said the Service had undertaken significant steps to modernise technical institutes by providing them with state-of-the-art tools and equipment to enable students to receive hands-on training that was aligned with current industry standards.

Touching on the theme for the festival, “Harnessing Technical Education for Development,” Madam Nudekor said it was timely and resonated deeply with the mission and vision of the Ghana TVET Service.

The Director General commended the chief and the people of Awudome- Avenui for their commitment to education and development, and their efforts at promoting technical education and skills development.

Togbui Adzesi Dzaga VI, Dufiaga of Awudome- Avenui and Senior Divisional Chief of Awudome Traditional Area said the festival was aimed to raise funds and resources to construct a six-unit classroom block for the newly established Avenui Technical Institute.

He said through internal mobilisation, the community constructed a six-unit classroom block for the Institute but that was insufficient for the number of students being posted under the government’s free TVET programme.

The Senior Divisional Chief said the inadequate infrastructure was threatening the survival of the Institute, requiring urgent action and support as the school awaited the posting of the third batch of students.

