Ghana must be vigilant to maintain freedom and Justice 

By John Dramani Mahama

Accra, July 16, GNA-The United States is approaching the Presidential election in November this year. The stakes have never been this high, reflected in the very partisan and tense political rhetoric on both sides of the Democratic and Republican divide.

While the US sits on a knife edge, an assassination attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump has complicated what was already a tense political atmosphere.

The incident is still being investigated for motive, but it demonstrates the possible outturn of intense electoral passions and enthusiasm, even in the world’s most powerful democracy.

“What happened in Pennsylvania makes me think even more about the upcoming elections in our country and what we must do to have free, peaceful elections and a smooth transition”.

Pillars

“Ghana’s competitive advantage rests on three main pillars: its people, its bountiful natural resources, and its adherence to the motto of Freedom and Justice”.

The first two are endowments given to us by the Almighty God-hardworking and peaceful people who deserve to live a better life than they have now. Rich and varied natural resources should be exploited to bring prosperity to the many and not just a few.

“However, justice and freedom are constructs dependent on ourselves to preserve. We have become accustomed to being admired by our African neighbours when they call us a beacon of democracy, which encapsulates the principles of justice and freedom.

“We bask in the accolades but are often oblivious that justice and freedom are principles that require constant work to maintain. As a people, we must exercise eternal vigilance to protect our precious possessions of justice and freedom.

“This is why I continue to advocate peace and decorum in our political discourse, especially in the run-up to high-stakes elections such as those we face in December this year. Our nation is stronger in its diversity, and we must never forget that our common objective is a peaceful and prosperous Ghana.

“Resetting our nation, rebuilding our shattered economy, strengthening our currency, supporting our farmers, reducing the burden of taxes, and creating decent and well-paid jobs for our young people are agendas that are complicated enough to require our united and undivided attention”.

Recommendations

Free elections that allow our people to express their sovereign will are absolutely necessary for sustaining justice and freedom in our dear nation, Ghana. This is why I persistently raise the red flag whenever I observe actions that have the potential to subvert our people’s sovereign will.

To paraphrase Shakespeare, this world is a stage, and we all are actors who would come on stage, play different roles, and disappear after our acts are over. This overbearing attitude and delusions of grandeur that make some people believe that this nation is a personal possession bequeathed to them has no place in our politics.

“We shall all come and go, but the nation of Ghana will remain forever and pass on to generations yet unborn. Ghana is not our personal possession, just as it was not that of our ancestors. It belongs to all of us and the many who will come after us”.

