Schooling under makeshift structure worrying, Nafeba residents complain

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), July 16, GNA – Residents of Nafeba, a farming community in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region, have expressed fear of their children losing out on education over lack of classroom infrastructure at the Basic School level.

Schoolchildren sit in a deplorable makeshift structure for lessons, a situation that would adversely affect the education of their wards and put their future in jeopardy as impending rains would hamper effective teaching and learning.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Nafeba D/A KG and Primary school, it observed that the pupils, who sat under the makeshift structure were distracted by movement of bicycles, motorbikes as well as other activities around the premises.

Mr. Beyimba Kyeame, Chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), appealed for urgent intervention from the District Assembly, central government, and other benevolent organisations to help build a better structure for effective academic activities.

He told the GNA that the school started some years ago as a community initiative with the consent of Krachi Nchumuru District Education Directorate but had since not received any support from either the government, past and present Members of Parliament (MPs) in the constituency.

He explained that the school’s problems were too much of a burden on the association, the teachers, pupils, and the entire community, hence the call for help.

Mr. Bright Jalan Sula, the Assembly member of the area urged any soft-hearted person or organisation to come and assist them.

He said teachers and the children are going through so many difficulties under the scorching sun and windy environment in addition to the unpredictability of the rain which has just begun.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) mandated the government of Ghana to ensure access to Basic Education by all children irrespective of their social status by 2030.

Access to education in many communities especially in the Krachi Nchumuru District, was impeded by many factors such as distance and poor infrastructure, which had forced many children out of school, he told GNA during the interview.

