Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition educates students on electoral corruption, fraud  

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), July 16, GNA-The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has sensitised students of the Agona Swedru Islamic and AME Zion (A) Junior High schools on the negative effects of electoral corruption and offences to ensure they eschewed such practices.

Done in collaboration with the Local Accountability Network (LANET) and Health Education and Relief Organization (HERO), the students were advised to stay clear of politicians who fomented trouble.

Mr Benjamin Buabeng, the Focal Person of LANET, explained corruption as the abuse of entrusted power by public officeholders for private gains.

The misuse of public funds for instance derailed infrastructural and human development and, therefore, admonished the political leaders to think first of the public good and work to achieve the country’s growth.

Mr Buabeng urged politicians to stop vote buying, whereby they offered money or gifts to voters in exchange for their votes, saying that constituted electoral corruption, which could hinder a thriving democracy.

“So the students should discourage their parents against engaging in vote selling because it is a criminal act,” he said.

On electoral fraud, Mr Buabeng said illegal acts that may increase votes for a preferred candidate like snatching and stuffing of ballot boxes could result in electoral violence.

Also, malpractices, where some candidates may intimidate voters at polling stations, tamper with ballot boxes or engage in vote buying to secure more votes, changed the expected outcome of an election and resulted in conflicts.

He said the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act29), section 256 as amended by section 9 of Act 1034 stated that “A person shall not act in a manner that amounted to corruption, intimidation or impersonation in respect of a public election.’’

“A person who contravenes the Act commits an offence and will be liable to not less than five years imprisonment or more.’’

Mr Daniel Asomaning from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) briefed the students on the functions of state institutions that dealt with corruption and other offences.

These are the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Office of the Special Prosecutor, Auditor General, Police, CHRAJ and other investigative bodies where cases of corruption could be reported for appropriate actions to be taken.

Mr Asomaning urged the students and the public to report cases of corruption and fraud to the aforementioned institutions with sufficient evidence for investigations and prosecution.

He stressed that one could not report a corruption case without factual evidence else the suspect involved would be acquitted and discharged.

The CHRAJ Officer said students could also become whistle-blowers and report cases of corruption to the chief of a town, Assembly-member as well as their own teachers to help reduce corruption and bribery in the country.

Mr Abubakar Al–Hassan Adams, Secretary of LANET, advised the students not to indulge in corrupt practices like accepting bribes or gifts for votes because it could lead to fines and imprisonment.

He urged them to be whistle-blowers in their various communities to eradicate the canker of corruption.

He, however, called on the students to desist from making unsubstantiated and wrongful corruption allegations against people since that could attract defamation suits at the law court.

Mr Michael Amissah, a member of HERO NETWORK, said officials who secured power through electoral fraud were more likely to engage in corrupt practices to recoup lost money for their selfish and parochial interests.

He urged the students to seek the best interest of the country as they grew to become leaders to hold key public positions.

