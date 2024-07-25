Ghana Integrity Institute creates awareness on land corruption 

By Jerry Azanduna and Janice Quandzie

Techiman (BE/R), July 25, GNA- The Ghana Integrity Institute (GII), to tackle the pervasive issue of land corruption in Ghana has collaborated with the Lands Commission to organize a stakeholder engagement.

The initiative aims to address the challenges and concerns surrounding land administration and acquisition, with a focus on combating corruption.

GII, the national chapter of Transparency International, is a leading civil society organization dedicated to fighting corruption and promoting transparency and accountability. Through its Land and Corruption in Africa (LCA) Project.

It seeks to address the complex issues of land corruption and promote responsible land governance.

The LCA Project, launched in 2015, has been implemented in eight African countries, including Ghana, Madagascar, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and South Africa.

The second phase of the project, which began in 2022, focuses on ensuring transparent and responsible Large-Scale Land-Based Investments (LSLBIs) practices in Ghana.

The stakeholder engagement which was held in the Savanah, Bono East, and Ashanti regions at a separate meeting brought together representatives from government, traditional authorities, farmer-based organizations, and other relevant stakeholders.

The forum provided a platform for discussion and knowledge-sharing on the existing implementation guidelines on LSLBIs and the importance of responsible and transparent land practices.

Mr. Michael Okai, project coordinator, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), emphasised the need for a collective effort from stakeholders to combat land corruption.

He said the situation was crucial; it needs everyone’s involvement in working together to address the issues of land corruption, as it affects not only individuals but also the country.

Mr Okai stressed the importance of awareness and collaboration in addressing land corruption. by engaging with stakeholders and the public to create a better understanding of the issues surrounding land administration and acquisition, and work towards finding solutions.

Mr. Bernard Kofi Boateng, Regional Surveyor for Lands Commission, cautioned land acquirers to ensure proper documentation by following all the required processes to register their lands.

“It’s essential to get the right documentation to prevent issues with traditional and government authorities regarding the land,” he advised.

The forum also addressed the Land Act 2020 (Act 1036), land corruption, and its effects on good land management, and empowered participants to report corruption through GII’s reporting platforms.

