Five hundred and twenty-eight candidates to write BECE in Adaklu district

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), July 5, GNA – Five hundred and twenty-eight candidates are expected to write the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination at two centres in the Adaklu district.

They are made up of 265 girls and 263 boys from 32 public and one private schools in the district.

Mr. Mark Dodzie Hoenyekor, Examination Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview at Adaklu Waya in the Adaklu District on Thursday.

He said 270 of the candidates would take the examination at the Gbekor Senior High School at Adaklu Tsriefe/Abuadi whilst 258 of them would have theirs at the Adaklu Senior High School at Adaklu Waya.

Mr. Hoenyekor advised the students to take the examination seriously as it was their gateway to a higher academic level and their future endeavours.

He entreated them to refrain from taking any foreign materials to the examination halls.

This year’s BECE begins throughout the country on Monday, 8th July 2024 with the writing of English and Religious and Moral Education.

GNA

