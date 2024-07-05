CEO of Kekeli Consult supports Dzelukope RC BECE candidates

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Dzelukope (VR), July 5, GNA – Mr Gilbert Keklie, the Chief Executive Officer of Kekeli Consult at Keta, has supported Dzelukope RC Basic School in the Keta Municipality ahead of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The items include Mathematical sets, pens, pencils, and straight rules aimed at equipping the candidates adequately for the examination.

Mr Keklie told the Ghana News Agency that the gesture was part of his yearly activities to give hope and encouragement to the final-year students, who are preparing for their BECE.

“The gesture formed part of our commitment to give back to society such as the Dzelukope RC Community Basic School to boost the standard of education in the area.”

Mr Keklie, who is also the Founder of Kekeli Remedial School at Keta, further indicated that the support was to help students who could not afford the needed materials for the exams.

He explained that the group would continue to assist students in the area to promote education by improving and encouraging proper teaching and learning.

“This is what we can do to support the education system in our area here, we cannot wait to get our resources big before extending a helping hand to our younger generations who are in real need of help from us.”

Mr. Keklie also appealed to all past students, philanthropists, individuals, and well-wishers to prioritise education in the area.

Madam Christine Tsikplornu, headteacher at Dzelukope RC Basic School, who received the items on behalf of the candidates, thanked the donors for the kind gesture.

She urged the public and other individuals to emulate the same to help promote education in the area.

Some beneficiary BECE candidates expressed satisfaction with the support.

A total of 1,349 candidates from 53 schools, including 42 public and 11 private schools are expected to converge at seven designated examination centres for this year’s BECE in the Keta Municipality.

The centres include Ketasco, Ketabusco, Aborsco, Anyasco, Afiasec, Atiasec, and Kedzi AME Zion Basic School.

The examination would commence on Monday, July 8, to Friday, July 12.

Also, candidates writing Arabic would end on Monday, July 15.

