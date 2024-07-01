Fishers warned not to land in neighbouring countries during closed season

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Dixcove (WR), July 01, GNA – Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, has warned against going to fishing and or landing their catch in neighbouring countries.

She said the Ministry will not take lightly to the act.

She said the Ministry, together with the Marine Enforcement Unit, would apprehend and charge fishermen, who would carry on their expeditions to nearby border towns during the closed season.

Also, after the closed season, there shall be no more use of monofilament nets and any unauthorized fishing gears aside illegal, unregulated and reported practices after the opening of the season” she added during the symbolic closure of the sea at Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region.

Mrs. Koomson said, protecting the marine resources was key in securing a prosperous future adding, “Let us all play our part in ensuring the success of this year’s Closed Fishing Season…let us remember that the health of our oceans is directly linked to the health of our communities.”

She explained that the annual event was crucial for the sustainability of marine resources and for the long-term livelihood of the fishing communities.

“This season has been a period of reflection, rejuvenation and renewal for our marine ecosystems, and today, we celebrate the positive strides we have made towards sustainable fishing practices. I understand the immense importance of our fishing industry. It is the backbone of many of our coastal communities, providing food, employment, and cultural identity,” she said.

Mrs. Koomson noted that catches from both marine and inland sources were fast declining, threatening the populace’s existence due to overfishing and unsustainable practices which have put the marine ecosystems at risk.

The closed fishing season, therefore, was an essential measure, designed to give the fish the opportunity to replenish.

The Minister said: “Fishes, key marine resources have the chance to recover, ensuring that future generations can continue to benefit from the ocean’s abundance, adding that this initiative, is in line with our commitment to sustainable fisheries management and the preservation of biodiversity in our waters.”

In addition to the closed fishing season, she said the ministry was implementing several other measures to ensure the sustainability of the fisheries sector; the enforcement of fishing regulations, promotion of responsible fishing practices and investment in scientific research to better understand the marine ecosystems.

“We are also enhancing our collaboration with international partners to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, which poses a significant threat to our marine resources.

“I look forward to our continued collaboration in building a sustainable and thriving fishing industry for the current and future generations” she expressed hope.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minster said the Region constituted 60 percent of fish production and 30 percent of Ghana’s tuna catch from Dixcove.

He said, the government placed priority on the sector and would continue to put in serious interventions to support them.

Nana Jojo Solomon, President of the Ghana National Canoe Council praised the Minister for ensuring that policies and regulations under the fisheries sector were adhered to.

He advised that marine protected areas should be observed by all fishers to ensure sustainable fishing in all the coastal areas.

Obrempong Hema Dekyi XIV, Chief of Upper Dixcove praised the Ministry Fisheries and Aquaculture for hosting the Closed Season in the Ahanta West Municipality.

“Involving stakeholders in the industry in your ministry makes the implementation of certain policies easy” he said.

He called on fishers to observe the Closed Season to ensure it success.

Food items such as bags of rice, carton of cooking oil, boxes of tin tomatoes, boxes of tin fish, and wire mesh and pans were distributed to the fisher folk.

