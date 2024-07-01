Effiduase Government Hospital benefits from Kokrokoo Charities Foundation incubator program  

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Effiduase (Ash), July 01, GNA – The Effiduase Government Hospital in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region, over the weekend, received its share of the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation incubator project.

The project dubbed “The Kokrokoo Charities 100 incubators program” initiated by Mr. Kwami Sefa Kayi, Host of the Kokrokoo Morning Show on Peace FM in Accra, seeks to promote the health and total well-being of newly born premature babies in the country.

It also aimed at identifying and addressing critical issues related to social needs and emerging development challenges.

The presentation of the incubator valued at $10,000, brings to 60 the total number of incubators donated by the Foundation to hospitals across the country.

It is to help the maternal department of the hospital to provide optimal care for premature babies born at the facility.

Dr. Justice Ofori, Sekyere East District Director of Health Services who received the item on behalf of the hospital, said between May and June this year, the hospital had managed 23 cases of premature babies at the neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and recorded two deaths.

He explained that the incubator had come at an opportune time because it would argument and support the “fire flyer”, which was recently donated by Redeeming Hands Foundation.

According to him, the hospital had recorded about 439 ante-natal care and delivered about 100 babies with a gap of 339 pregnant women who resort to all sort of care to deliver.

He, therefore, appealed to the Foundation and other private entities to help the hospital by providing some medical equipment to the newly constructed maternity block.

Mr. Kwami Sefa Kayi, Founder of Kokrokoo Charities Foundations said he was of the conviction that, his team together with other institutions, would help to achieve the target of distributing 100 incubators across the country to help in the proper care of pre-mature babies.

He commended partners, especially GCB, for donating 50,000 dollars to aid in the purchase of five incubators and called on cooperate institutions to support the project.

Nana Kwame Dwumah, Effiduasehene, who chaired the function thanked the Foundation for its benevolence and asked the Foundation to assist in the speedy completion of the maternity block under construction.

