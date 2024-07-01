Bulgaria: Second edition of Sara-Nora Prima International Ballet Competition opens in Burgas



Burgas, July 1 (BTA/GNA) – The second edition of the Sara-Nora Prima International Ballet Competition started in Burgas on Monday and will continue until July 5, the organizers said.

About 140 young ballet dancers are expected to arrive from several continents and participate in the competition. The gala concert will be on July 6. The prize fund of the competition will be in the amount of BGN 40,000, and the additional honours in the form of tours and contracts with various ballet institutions from around the world have also been renewed.

The jury will include Sara-Nora Krasteva, Marta Petkova, Artistic Director of the National Opera and Ballet, premier soloist Nikola Hristov Khajitanev, as well as big names from the world ballet scene who have again been invited to be part of the jury, among which Prima Ballerina Ana Pavlovic, Artistic Director of the Belgrade National Theatre Ballet, Aysem Sunal Savaskurt, Administrative and Artistic Director of the Istanbul State Opera and Director of Ballet, Dr Seon Hee Jang, Board Member of the Korean National Ballet, and Leonard Jakovina, until recently Director of Ballet at the Croatian National Theatre in Zagreb and current advisor to the Croatian Culture Minister.

Parallel to the competition, the Sara-Nora Master Academy will be organized as well, which will last from July 1 to 9 and will include master classes and training in repertoire and modern techniques.

The Sara-Nora Prima International Ballet Competition is organized by the Sara-Nora Prima International Ballet Association, named after the prima ballerina and long-time director of the ballet troupe of the Sofia Opera and Ballet House, Sara-Nora Krasteva, and the Burgas State Opera. The competition is supported by Burgas Municipality and the Culture Ministry. BTA is media partner of the event.

