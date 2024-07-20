Ezer Foundation donates to Nsawam Methodist Primary A and B 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Nsawam (E/R), July 20, GNA – Ezer Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, on Friday donated assorted items to the pupils of Nsawam Methodist Primary A and B in the Eastern Region.

The donation, including items meant to assist some selected brilliant but needy pupils from Kindergarten to Primary Six, comprised a cash of GH¢ 2,300, one box of A4 sheets, 24 mathematical sets, two boxes of pens, and ⁠12 packs of pencils.

The rest are 30 pieces of files, a printer, ⁠200 pieces of exercise books, ⁠50 pieces of note books, a pack of manilla card, ⁠three boxes of markers, 20 pieces of poster colours, and ⁠Christian spiritual books.

The presentation of the items, which took place at the Mount Olivet Methodist Church, Djankrom, Nsawam, also marked the official launch of the Ezer Foundation.

Mr Benjamin Amoo, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, said the Foundation’s establishment was born out of his deep desire to ease the suffering of other people.

Taking its name from the Hebrew word “Ezer” which translates in English as “Help”, the Foundation’s slogan is “The Lord Our Helper”.

The mission is to provide multi-dimensional support to orphans and the highly vulnerable in the society.

It seeks to do this through provision of financial, educational, medical, psychosocial, and spiritual support to enable children and young people to realise their God-given potential.

“The ultimate vision is to raise future leaders for a better, resilient and sustainable life. We envision lives transformed daily by hope and commitment to ordinary people to do the extraordinary.

“We also believe that changing the globe to become a better place starts with helping just one individual,” Mr Amoo said.

He indicated that Ezer Foundation would continue to support the selected pupils till they all finished primary school, adding that, the Foundation would widen its reach to support more children in other regions in the country.

The Reverend Gloria Dorsey Tetteh, Headmistress of the School, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for putting smile on the pupils’ faces, assuring that, the items would be put to good use for the benefit of the pupils.

She urged the parents and caregivers of the beneficiary pupils to encourage their children be regular and punctual at school.

Reverend Tetteh said the school lacked desks, a situation affecting teaching and learning

She added that, the school began the construction of a lower primary classroom block which had gotten to the lintel level but work had not continued since 2019 due to lack of funds.

She, therefore, appealed to benevolent organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the school.

Mr Samuel Otopah Ntow, Municipal Director of Education, Nsawam Adoagyiri, asked the parents and caregivers of the beneficiaries to ensure the children received the necessary care.

The Very Reverend Joseph Maxwell Ossei, Superintendent Minister, Wesley Methodist Church, Nsawam, prayed to God to empower the Foundation so it could fulfill its mission, and asked for special blessings for the pupils, parents and teachers.

One of the beneficiaries’ parent expressed her happiness, saying, they least expected such kind gesture.

On behalf of the rest of the parents and caregivers, she assured that they would do their best to support the upbringing of their children to enable to them achieve their full potential.

One of the beneficiaries, a primary six pupil, said she would take her studies seriously and urged her colleague beneficiaries to also do same so that they could become successful in life and help other needy persons in the society.

