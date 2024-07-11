Ewe Union-Italy Council, philanthropists donate furniture to support BECE candidates in Atito 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Atito, (V/R), July 11, GNA – The Council of Ewe Union-Italy and philanthropists from the Alakple Electoral Area in the Anloga District have donated classroom furniture to support academic works in Atito EP Basic School.

The 171 classroom tables and chairs, which were handed over to the school by Mr Benedict Agbolegbe, Assembly member, will also support Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to have enough furniture.

Mr Swanzy Tetteh Atakpah, Vice Chairman of the Council of Ewe Union-Italy, said the furniture support was part of activities dedicated to raising the falling standard of education in the area.

He urged the candidates to take life and studies seriously after their examinations.

Mr Benedict Agbolegbe said the donation was a solution to the annual problem that the school faced, especially during BECE.

He said furniture deficit due to huge number of candidates compelled them to transport desks at higher costs or at times, candidates carrying their own furniture to the centre.

Mr. Agbolegbe applauded the donors for their gesture.

Mr Victor Awumee, one of the Philanthropists, noted that the inadequate desk problems Atito BECE centre faced during the exams needed to be tackled, hence the donation.

A total of 111 candidates from five schools are writing the BECE at the Atito EP School centre, which has 25 candidates,

Alakple RC Basic has 23 candidates, Fiaxor AME Zion School has 5 candidates, while Kodzi EP School has 19 candidates and Genui EP School with 39 candidates who all are beneficiaries of the new donated furniture.

